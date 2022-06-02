2022 June 2 11:56

Digital Transformation Conference 2022 to be held on 1-2 November

Digital Transformation Conference will be held on 1-2 November as a virtual event. This conference provides an excellent meeting place for the industry by using interactive sessions that highlight the latest developments in Digital Oil and Gas Technologies.

An intense two-day agenda will focus on the techniques, applied knowledge and challenges of oil & gas digitalization along with discussing in-depth discussions. You will get chance to gain insight from experts in the field and make lifelong friends.

Read more on the Event website >>>>