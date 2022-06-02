2022 June 2 09:50

Cruise liner Princess Anastasia operated by Moby SPL leaves Belokamenka

Cruise liner Princess Anastasia (shipping company Moby SPL) has left Belokamenka, according to MarineTraffic. The port of destination is not indicated. The company declined to comment on the ship’s movements when requested by IAA PortNews.



According to MarineTraffic, the liner left Belokamenka on May 31, about 3 p.m. The ship built in 1986 sails under a flag of Italia.



Moby SPL's cruise ferry Princess Anastasia came to the port of Murmansk on 5 May 2020 prior to which Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis said the ferry would be used for accommodation of COVID-19 patients.



Belokamenka is a site where NOVATEK-Murmansk is implementing its project on creation of the Center for Construction of Large Offshore Facilities (CCLOF).



Moby SPL was established in autumn 2016 through a merger of St.Peter Line and Italian company Moby SpA. In 2020 and 2021, there were no calls at the Passenger Port of Saint-Petersburg.