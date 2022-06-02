2022 June 2 12:18

ASYAD Drydock to showcase world-class ship repair and shipbuilding capabilities at Posidonia 2022

ASYAD Drydock will join the Greek and International Shipping Community at the Posidonia 2022 in Athens between June 6-10.



Following increasing demand from the region for their world-class ship repair and shipbuilding services, ASYAD Drydock is looking forward to welcoming interested parties to Stand 3.450 to showcase recent projects and future plans.



Formerly known as the Oman Drydock Company (ODC), ASYAD Drydock is unique in its position as one of the most prominent service providers to the marine industry in the Middle Eastern region, with clients worldwide. Positioned in Oman and based at the Port of Duqm on the primary global trade routes, ASYAD Drydock is the largest ship repair yard in The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.



The shipyard is part of the ASYAD Group, Oman's flagship logistics and supply chain group that also operates ASYAD Shipping, the owner of a growing fleet of more than 60 state-of-the-art vessels with a total capacity of 9mn tonnes.



Offering ship repair, ship conversion, mega yacht repair, offshore rig repair, shipbuilding, and industrial fabrication, the Shipyard’s principle resources include 1.2 million square meters of seafront facilities, The 2,800-meter quay has a water depth of 9-10 meters. With fourteen sets of jib cranes and two graving docks, potential floating dock, the Drydock can handle vessels up to 600,000 DWT efficiently.



During Posidonia 2022, ASYAD Drydock plans to create stakeholder awareness about its developing capabilities and how it is maintaining its position at the industry’s cutting edge and increasing its business from companies worldwide.



Fuelled by great achievements from last year, ASYAD Drydock enters 2022 standing out on the maritime world map as a renowned shipyard serving top local and international players.



Financially, ASYAD Drydock overcame the aftermath of the Covid-19 and recorded a good net profit. Since 2011, ASYAD Drydock has delivered over 1,100 vessels. In 2021, the yard welcomed a total of 163 vessels and the number of repaired vessels increased by 21% in 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.



In 2021, ASYAD Drydock set another record by accommodating 23 ships simultaneously in a 53% rise from its daily accommodation rate, displaying advanced operational efficiency and the strong appeal of its services.



The Drydock also achieved a new milestone in logistics services by launching shipbuilding services for vessels of all sizes and uses. The first ship built in Duqm’s drydock has already been delivered, with several local and regional shipbuilding projects in the pipeline.



“Keeping pace with technological advancements is of top priority, something that is achieved by through a process of constant research, investment and communication with its clients” “We are also aware that, as a shipyard, we need to adopt digital technologies. It is the only way forward.” says Dr. Ibrahim Al-Nadhairi, CEO of ASYAD Drydock & ASYAD Shipping.



Posidonia provides the global marketplace for shipbuilders, suppliers of ships’ equipment and shipping-related services. Meet ASYAD Drydock at stand 3.450.



About Asyad Drydock Company

Asyad Drydock (formerly Oman Drydock Company), a member of Asyad Group, Oman’s global integrated logistics service provider was established in 2011. Spread over 1.2 million square meters, at the entryway to the Arabian Sea, it is the second largest dry dock in the Middle East and North Africa region and is a prominent destination for vessels of all sizes, including ULCCs up to 600,000 DWT. In 2021, Oman Drydock Company was rebranded and introduced as Asyad’s drydock service arm acting as part of its maritime solutions. Having initially specialized in handling LNG and VLCC vessels, Asyad Drydock expanded over the years into gas, car and bulk carriers, pipe layers, heavy lift ships, cruise vessels and oil tankers. Today it provides ship maintenance and conversion facilities for all types of vessels, offering a full range of general vessel repair services, including engineering, electrical, propulsion, accommodation upgrades, fitting, blasting, and painting, as well as procurement, testing, trials and class surveys.



About Asyad

Asyad Group is Oman’s global integrated logistics service provider. As a USD 4 billion enterprise and backed by an initial USD 20 billion in government infrastructure spending, Asyad is attracting customers keen to leverage the country’s integrated logistics facilities and establish manufacturing. Asyad Group provides integrated logistics solutions across ports, freezones and shipping. It comprises of three deep ports, two free zones and an economic zone supported by Oman’s five airports, and a world-class road network. In addition, Asyad operates full maritime services with one of the largest drydock in the middle east and a diversified fleet of more than 60 vessels, supported by sea transport network that connects Oman to key ports across the region and the globe. The Group offers integrated logistics services to meet market needs and support Oman’s economy. This allows optimal use of its diverse and powerful support assets, including its renowned Asyad Express service that spans from the 3,000m2 world-class fulfilment center to the last mile delivery, serving finance, e-commerce, manufacturing, and other businesses.