Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 5M’2022 totaled 243,200 tonnes, down 26% YoY

2022 June 2 09:37

In January-May 2022, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 243,200 tonnes, down 26% versus 329,100 tonnes sold in January-May 2021, according to the company statistics.

About 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 181,700 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 54,700 tonnes, with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume. Shipments of lubes totaled 150 tonnes.

The number of bunker operations rose from 1,375 to 1,411.

In 2021, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 739,500 tonnes, down 24% YoY.