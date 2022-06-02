2022 June 2 08:58

MABUX: No firm trend is expected in Global bunker market on June 02

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) did not have any firm trend as of June 01:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 758.55 (-3.16)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 1 043.18 (+0.01)

MGO - USD/MT – 1 316.61 (+17.05)



MABUX world bunker index for VLSFO fuel stays well above the 1000 USD mark.



MABUX Market/Digital Index (MDI) (comparison of market bunker prices vs. MABUX digital bunker price benchmark) on June 01 showed irregular changes, while some fuel grades moved over the undercharge zone for the first time since February 2022. In particular, 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in Rotterdam by minus $17 (plus $9 the day before), Singapore - by minus $80 (minus $61) and in Fujairah - by minus $27 (plus $3). Houston is the only port where this type of fuel was overpriced by plus $24 (plus $26).



In the VLSFO segment, the MDI index registered an overvaluation on June 01 in three of the four selected ports: Rotterdam went over the undervaluation zone: minus $ 5 (versus plus $ 9 the day before). In other ports, the overprice premium was: Singapore - plus $ 200 (plus $ 203), Fujairah - plus $ 102 (plus $ 124) and Houston - plus $ 62 (plus $ 35). There was no single MDI trend in the VLSFO segment: narrowing in Rotterdam, Singapore and Fujairah, and widening in Houston.



The MDI index did not have a firm dynamics in the MGO LS fuel segment as well. Fuel went over the undercharge zone in Rotterdam and Singapore: minus $13 (plus $30 a day earlier) and minus $19 (plus $14), respectively. Meantime, fuel grade remained overpriced in Fujairah (plus $110 vs. plus $174) and Houston (plus $62 vs. plus $6).



We expect bunker prices do not have any firm trend today: 380 HSFO – plus-minus 3-25 USD / MT, VLSFO – plus-minus 4-30 USD / MT, MGO LS – plus-minus 10-40 USD/MT.



