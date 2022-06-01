2022 June 1 16:58

RF Government extends quotas for exports of nitrogen and compound fertilizers

A quota for nitrogen fertilizers is 8.3 million tonnes, for compound fertilizers –5.9 million tonnes

RF Government has made a decision to extend quotas for exports of nitrogen and compound fertilizers. According to the official statement, the quotas will be in force from July 1 till 31 December 2022. The relevant decree has been signed.



A quota for nitrogen fertilizers will be slightly over 8.3 million tonnes, for compound fertilizers – slightly over 5.9 million tonnes.



Distribution of the volumes among the exporters is the responsibility of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Agriculture.



As before, the quotas will not cover supplies of fertilizers to the Donetsk and Lugansk republics, Abkhasia and South Osetia.



The newly adopted decision is to prevent shortage of fertilizers in the domestic market and rise in food prices.