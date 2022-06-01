2022 June 1 16:19

LR announces three-year corporate sponsorship with Mercy Ships

Programme to focus on safety training as social purpose organisations mark 45th year of working together



Lloyd’s Register (LR) has entered into a three-year corporate partnership with Mercy Ships, the international development organisation that deploys hospital ships to some of the poorest countries in the world, delivering vital, free healthcare to people in desperate need.



Building on more than 40 years of co-operation, with LR supporting the construction of the world’s first purpose-built civilian hospital ship Global Mercy™, the partnership will focus on funding safety training for crew and officers from around the globe who serve on both of the Mercy Ships. As part of the programme, Mercy Ships will release annual impact reports to measure success and ensure funding is used effectively.



More than 50% of the world’s population live near the coast, meaning hospital ships are an extremely effective method of reaching those in surgical/medical need. Global Mercy has joined Africa Mercy, doubling the capacity for the charity’s surgery and treatment in West Africa. Safe and accessible surgery is desperately required in both West and East Africa. Currently, unmet surgical need sits at 87% and 80% respectively for both regions, whilst the impact of COVID-19 has made the need greater in a continent that has only 1 doctor for 100,000 people.



This week, heads of state and officials from 12 nations will welcome the ship to Dakar, its first African port of call. Invited by HE President of Senegal Macky Sall, they will meet to approve a Dakar Declaration, committing to accelerate progress on safe surgery in their nations, in alignment with Africa’s 2030 development goal. is widely recognised across the maritime industry with the organisation selected as the charity for Posidonia 2022.