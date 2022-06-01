2022 June 1 16:30

Supply Chain Digitalization Conference to be held on 17-18 October 2022

The conference will be held as a virtual vent

The Supply Chain Digitalization Conference organized by PTN Events, a global business event and consulting firm of commercial and knowledge-based top-level conferences, brings together supply chain and technolgy innovators to push forward a complete digital transformation within the supply chain with an intense 2-days agenda.

The conference seeks to expand in-depth discussions, strategies and applied knowledge along with technological challenges of supply chain & procurement operations.

Read more on the Event website >>>>