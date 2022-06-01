  • Home
  • News
  • Supply Chain Digitalization Conference to be held on 17-18 October 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 June 1 16:30

    Supply Chain Digitalization Conference to be held on 17-18 October 2022

    SCD2022   The conference will be held as a virtual vent

    The Supply Chain Digitalization Conference organized by PTN Events, a global business event and consulting firm of commercial and knowledge-based top-level conferences, brings together supply chain and technolgy innovators to push forward a complete digital transformation within the supply chain with an intense 2-days agenda.

    The conference seeks to expand in-depth discussions, strategies and applied knowledge along with technological challenges of supply chain & procurement operations.

    Read more on the Event website >>>>

Другие новости по темам: digitalization  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 June 1

18:19 IPCSA welcomes FAL Committee decision to mandate Single Window systems
17:53 RF Transport Ministry approves Bunkering Rules
17:28 Key outcomes from MLC's special tripartite committee meeting
17:12 APM Terminals Spanish Gateways recognised with Kaizen™ award for their Lean Сulture results
17:09 B2C Europe fully integrated into A.P. Moller - Maersk
16:58 RF Government extends quotas for exports of nitrogen and compound fertilizers
16:53 Sapura Energy to sell its pipe-laying vessel Sapura 3000
16:41 The second hybrid ro-ro vessel delivered to Finnlines
16:30 Supply Chain Digitalization Conference to be held on 17-18 October 2022
16:19 LR announces three-year corporate sponsorship with Mercy Ships
16:14 Maersk carries out its first international relay shipments in China
15:49 Port of Salalah ranked second most efficient port globally
15:32 Russia to hold Barents Rescue exercise on 2 June 2022
15:08 Wärtsilä and Anglo-Eastern reach major milestone in ‘connecting ships’ to improve safety and environmental sustainability
14:44 CPC receives RosPrirodNadzor’s unscheduled on-site inspection results
14:23 Holland America Line holds naming ceremony for Rotterdam with godmother Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands
14:16 Multifunctional tug Sivuch equipped with dynamic positioning system of DYNPOS-2 class
13:45 Russian fishing companies increased catch of aquatic bioresources by 1.3% YoY
13:24 Southeast Asia is in search to meet the commitments of COP26 and achieve net zero by 2050
12:31 ICTSI Pakistan handles first Uzbek export
11:43 DEME Offshore and Eiffage Métal successfully complete foundation installation ahead of schedule at France’s first offshore wind farm
11:12 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 2.1% in 5M’2022
10:19 HHLA signs declaration on diversity and inclusion in society and working environment
09:36 Crude oil market sees moderate growth of prices after previous day decrease
09:25 Riga RoPax Terminal to start operating in 2025
09:08 MABUX: Irregular changes to prevail in Global bunker market on June 01

2022 May 31

18:43 Ocean Yield sells handysize dry bulk vessel
18:17 European Council approves sixth package of sanctions against Russia to ban oil supplies
18:06 Inmarsat Fleet Hotspot addresses needs of crew and shipowners as seafarer connectivity becomes a requirement
17:39 ONE announces signing of shipbuilding contracts for ten Very Large Container Ships
17:25 Russia is ready to ensure the passage of ships from Ukrainian ports if waters are demined – Russian Foreign Minister
17:06 APM Terminals Aarhus upgrades its equipment fleet with new straddle carriers
16:37 Svitzer unveils strategy to be fully carbon neutral by 2040
16:19 Port One Group and D.N. Senyavin Marine Technical College sign agreement on cooperation
15:04 WinGD outlines multi-faceted decarbonisation strategy
14:57 Petersburg Oil Terminal completed testing of its floating oil spill containment booms
14:24 Hydrographic Company expands its offer of electronic navigation charts
14:02 Yokogawa and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to undertake AI-enabled robot system project for the Nippon Foundation
14:01 Japan's JERA to advance 20% ammonia co-firing at Hekinan by a year to FY 2023-24 - trafficnews.jp
13:40 Center for Construction of Large Offshore Facilities (CCLOF) in Belokamenka commences operation
13:12 ECSA and T&E issue joint statement on FuelEU Maritime
12:57 Athens calls Iran’s seizure of two Greek oil tankers ‘piracy’ - POLITICO
12:46 River port of Kostroma resumes operation
12:32 Indian Register of Shipping completes noise & vibration analysis of 5 offshore patrol vessels built for Indian Coast Guard at Goa Shipyard
11:41 European shipowners and T&E warn proposed EU shipping law could do more harm than good
11:05 Navigation season 2022 opens in Chukotka
11:04 China delivers world’s first LNG support ships with four smart systems
10:41 Norwind Offshore takes delivery of its first vessel
10:23 CMA CGM to launch TMX 1.2, a new Pendulum Express service
10:04 The world’s first emission-free pusher tug Elektra has been delivered
09:58 Arkhangelsk to host 5th International Forum “Arctic Shipbuilding” on 29–30 June 2022
09:15 Crude oil futures rise driven by EU leaders’ agreement to ban part of Russian crude imports
09:11 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue upward trend on May 31

2022 May 30

18:37 Humber Marine Pilots trial a fleet of electric vehicles
18:07 Pakistan bans the import of luxurious and non-essential commodities
18:00 Zvezda shipyard to purchase metal sheets worth RUB 1 billion for Leader icebreaker
17:47 Fincantieri starts construction of the first out of four luxury cruise ships for MSC Group
17:17 Tokyo Kisen, e5Lab announce launch of electric tugboat Taiga
16:55 Rosmorport's Astrakhan branch took part in interdepartmental training
16:32 Dredge Masters Ghana and IHC Dredging announce the commissioning of two Beaver® cutter suction dredgers