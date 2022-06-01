2022 June 1 09:36

Crude oil market sees moderate growth of prices after previous day decrease

Crude oil rose by 0.44%-0.66%

As of 1 June 2022, 09:25 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for August settlement were trading 0.66% higher at $116.38 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery rose by 0.44% to $115.17 a barrel.

This morning, crude oil futures are showing a moderate growth after a decrease one day ago due to news on possible suspension of Russia from oil production deal of OPEC+.