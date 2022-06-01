2022 June 1 10:19

HHLA signs declaration on diversity and inclusion in society and working environment

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) has signed the German Diversity Charter, strengthening its commitment to the seven dimensions of diversity in the company.



On the 10th German Diversity Day, Chairwoman of the Executive Board Angela Titzrath and Chief Human Resources Officer Torben Seebold signed the Diversity Charter on HHLA’s behalf. Thereby the company underlines its commitment to a working environment which promotes diversity and bias-free collaboration – regardless of gender, nationality, ethnic origin or social background, religion or worldview, physical and mental ability, age, or sexual orientation.



“As an international logistics company with roots in Hamburg, HHLA stands for cultural openness and tolerance. We live diversity in many different ways and, by signing the Charter, want to reaffirm this approach to the outside as well,” says Titzrath. “Diversity is the foundation of our innovative strength and thus the source of our economic success. We have created the environment for this with a corporate culture that supports respectful cooperation and equal opportunities.”



By signing the Diversity Charter, HHLA has committed to actively pursuing diversity management within the company.



“With their different experiences and perspectives, our employees are our most important resource. We want to continue to consistently foster this potential and thus secure our future viability,” says Seebold. “Signing the Charter is yet another milestone in our commitment to tolerance and against discrimination in the company.” A Diversity Management position will be created to help implement the Charter’s principles. The topic of “diversity and inclusion” will be firmly anchored in management and personnel development.



The Diversity Charter is the German employer initiative for recognition, appreciation and integration of diversity in the working environment. In signing it, companies commit to creating a working environment free of biases. More than 4,500 companies and institutions with a total of 14.6 million employees have already signed the declaration.



