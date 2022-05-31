2022 May 31 18:17

European Council approves sixth package of sanctions against Russia to ban oil supplies

EU countries have agreed on introduction of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia to ban oil supplies, according to the Conclusions of the EC meeting in Brussels adopted by the EC and published on the official portal.



“The European Council agrees that the sixth package of sanctions against Russia will cover crude oil, as well as petroleum products, delivered from Russia into Member States, with a temporary exception for crude oil delivered by pipeline,” reads the document.



According to the statement, the European Council will revert to the issue of the temporary exception for crude oil delivered by pipeline as soon as possible.



As RIA-Novosti cites French President Emmanuel Macron, the European Council will cut exports of Russian oil by 92% by the end of the year.