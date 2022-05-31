2022 May 31 12:46

River port of Kostroma resumes operation

River port of Kostroma has accepted its first cargo, according to the press center of the Kostroma Region Government.

The batch of cargo, materials for road repair, has been delivered to Kostroma by two barges. Total weight is 4,150 tonnes.

Measures on the recovery of Kostroma cargo port activities were adopted in 2021. In pursuance of the order of Governor Sergey Sitnikov, the issue of handing over the port to the region has been solved and a decision on founding a joint stock company with the region’s partnership has been made.

It was decided to attract a private investor. In December, the region authorities signed an agreement with Piter Vtormet Group. The company is to invest about RUB 500 million over a 7-year period. Those resources are to be spent for infrastructure modernization, purchase of equipment and construction of a logistic center.

RUB 80 million will be invested this year.

Cargo port of Kostroma can handle cargo of road maintenance, wood processing, construction and agricultural companies of the Kostroma region and the adjacent areas.

Location and logistic infrastructure are among the port’s advantages.

