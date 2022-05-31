2022 May 31 11:05

Navigation season 2022 opens in Chukotka

The first ship delivered equipment and construction materials on May 31

Navigation season 2022 has begun in Chukotka, Roman Kopin, Governor of the Chukotka Autonomous District wrote in his Telegram channel.

“M/V Tanir hass arrived I Beringovsky today. It high-speed delivered equipment and construction materials + the first batch of food products for the settlement. In the port, the ship will be loaded with coal bound for settlements in the eastern part of the district”, said the official.

According to him, two more ships are currently being loaded in Vladivostok. M/V Lev Yashin is to leave for Chukotka in the evening, on May 31. The ship is to call in Beringovsky, Anadyr, Ugolniye Kopi and Providenia ports.

M/V Bilibino will leave on June 1 for Anadyr, Egvekinot and Provideniya.

This year, cargo traffic in the area is expected to reach 650,000 tonnes (+20%, year-on-year).