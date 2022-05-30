2022 May 30 18:00

Zvezda shipyard to purchase metal sheets worth RUB 1 billion for Leader icebreaker

Image source: www.rosatomflot.ru

Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” has announced a competition for supply of clad metal sheets for nuclear-powered icebreaker of Leader type, Project 10510, according to the tender materials. Maximum contract price is over RUB 982 million.

The results of the tender are to be announced on 4 July 2022.

In 2020, Zvezda shipyard (Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky Territory) commenced steel cutting for nuclear-powered icebreaker Rossiya. As of today, the shipyard is building sections for the new ship which is to be put into operation in 2027. The icebreaker is designed to ensure year-round assistance of commercial ships along the Northern Sea Route. Icebreakers of Leader design will represent Russia’s icebreaking fleet of the new generation.

Key characteristics of the icebreaker: length - 210 m; width – 47 m; draft 13 m. Main power equipment: nuclear power system equipped with two RITM-400 reactors; steam turbine unit equipped with four turbo-generators; electric propulsion system equipped with four propeller motors. 120-MW ship will feature icebreaking capability of over 4 meters at a speed of 2 knots. The ship will be able to break through two meter thick ice at a speed of 12 knots.