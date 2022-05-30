2022 May 30 18:37

Humber Marine Pilots trial a fleet of electric vehicles

Associated British Ports (ABP) has invested in a fleet of electric cars to transport the Humber Marine Pilots around the region, according to ABP's release.

The five VW ID.3 electric cars with a range of 300 miles have been chosen to ensure the Pilots can travel around the 145 square miles that is covered by them. Stretching from Goole to Grimsby and covering inland ports such as Flixborough, the Pilots cover a million miles a year on the road as they travel from port to port.



The all-electric ID.3 is the first Volkswagen produced and delivered with a carbon neutral balance. It has lightning-fast recharging and can recharge a range of up to approximately 180 miles in 30 minutes.

Multiple electric vehicle (EV) charging points have been installed across the Humber ports as part of a £150,000 investment at Hull Port House, Immingham Dock Office, and the Grimsby Marine Control Centre. Further EV points will be rolled out longer term.

As the trial of using electric vehicles continues, it is hoped another 10 electric cars will join the fleet soon, with a further 10 being added in 2024.