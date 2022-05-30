2022 May 30 18:07

Pakistan bans the import of luxurious and non-essential commodities

The Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Commerce has issued SRO (Statutory Regulatory Orders) dated May 19, 2022, putting a Ban on the import of luxurious and non-essential commodities into Pakistan, according to ONE.

Additionally, Pakistan Ministry of Commerce has clarified that the imports where the Bill of Lading, letter of credit, other related documents have been issued prior to the release of said notification dated May 19, 2022 shall be exempt from said orders and will not be subject to the prohibitions stated in the SRO.