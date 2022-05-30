2022 May 30 17:47

Fincantieri starts construction of the first out of four luxury cruise ships for MSC Group

The float out of EXPLORA I, the first out of four luxury cruise ships ordered by the Cruises Division of MSC Group for its new luxury brand Explora Journeys, has taken place at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy today, according to the company's release. The vessel, whose construction began in June 2021, will enter service at the end of May 2023. At the same time, the construction of EXPLORA II, the second ship of the new brand, is proceeding with delivery expected in summer 2024.



The construction of the innovative Explora Journeys fleet, commissioned to Fincantieri by the MSC Group in 2018, continues at a fast pace thanks to a total order worth more than €2 billion for four units. The ships will have gross tonnage of approximately 64,000 tons, featuring the latest available technologies in terms of environment and sustainability.