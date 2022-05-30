2022 May 30 16:55

Rosmorport's Astrakhan branch took part in interdepartmental training

On May 24, 2022, on the icebreaker Kapitan Metsayk of the FSUE "Rosmorport" Astrakhan branch, the Department of Rospotrebnadzor for the Astrakhan region conducted an interdepartmental tactical and special training, practicing anti-epidemic measures in case of identification of a patient with dangerous infection (cholera) on board the vessel.

According to Rosmorport’s press release, the training was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Health of the Astrakhan region, the Astrakhan Regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia on Transport, the Border Department of the Federal Security Service of Russia for the Republic of Kalmykia and the Astrakhan Region, the Astrakhan Customs Post.

According to the scenario of the training, a patient with a dangerous infection was found on board the vessel. In agreement with border and customs officials and port authorities, the arriving vessel was put on the sanitary berth of the sea terminal in the seaport of Astrakhan.

Employees of the specialized infectious disease team of the Astrakhan Regional Center for Disaster Medicine and Emergency Medical Care promptly arrived at the vessel's anchorage. After examination, the patient was evacuated to the infectious disease hospital of the regional infectious diseases clinical hospital, all contact persons were admitted to the specialized isolation ward of the city clinical hospital as well. Specialists collected clinical material for laboratory tests and then disinfected the vessel.

According to the results of the training, all the tasks set were successfully achieved. The services of border, customs, port and sanitary control in the seaport of Astrakhan practiced interaction in the implementation of the primary antiepidemic measures in case of detection of a patient with a dangerous infection on board the vessel.