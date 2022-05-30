2022 May 30 16:32

Dredge Masters Ghana and IHC Dredging announce the commissioning of two Beaver® cutter suction dredgers

IHC Dredging and Dredge Masters Limited announce the commissioning of two Beaver® cutter suction dredgers and marine equipment, said IHC in press release. The commissioning was done by His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, during a ceremony that took place on Wednesday 25 May in Ghana.

The commissioning of the dredgers and equipment provides this African company with cutting edge marine technology, to be operated by local engineers and technical staff. This capacity will be a major breakthrough in the African region.

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Chairman of the Jospong Group, reacted: “Our objective is to be the most successful African Holding company, leading in every sector we operate. With our mission ‘improving the lives of people’ dredging has become an important part of our group.”

Captain Kahn, Director of Dredge Masters Limited, commented: “Dredge Masters is operational for over 5 years now and has an ambition for substantial growth in the region by supporting local parties in the development of their dredging capacity. We aim to become the leading provider of dredging, marine and related services in Africa through sustained, environmentally friendly and effective standards. To do so, we partner with organisations who are able to supply us with the best suitable equipment and knowledge. This has resulted in the partnership with IHC Dredging.”

IHC Dredging offers Dredge Masters a total solution for their dredging needs and access to the latest technology. In addition to two Beaver 50® dredgers, IHC Dredging has delivered two Delta Multi Craft work boats to perform all supporting operations. A critical spare parts package, training package, planned maintenance system and two discharge pipeline systems are included.

IHC Dredging is part of Royal IHC, a leading supplier of maritime technology. Royal IHC sets out to expand its position as a leading supplier of maritime technology and expert craftsmanship. Company provide a clear competitive edge to our worldwide customers in the dredging, offshore, mining and defence industries.

Dredge Masters Limited (DML Ghana) is a wholly Ghanaian owned dredging and marine company. DML specialises in the field of capital dredging, maintenance dredging, reclamation, dam and reservoir dredging, flood control, urban drainage, inland dredging, near shore dredging, coastal defences, environmental dredging, civil works and project management. DML is part of the Jospong Group.