2022 May 30 15:50

Russian Railways' network loading of cargo for domestic transportation climbed by 0.2% in May 2022, according to the company. In May, transportation of fertilizers rose by 25%, grain – by 27.8%, oil cargo – by 4.2%), chemicals – by 7.9%, timber – by 10.1%.



Transportation of containerized cargo within Russia rose by 2.8%. Major cargoes are chemical and mineral fertilizers, food products and grain.



Over the recent week the growth was registered in the segment of ferrous metal (+16%, week-on-week), automobiles (+39.2%), metal structures (46.3%), sugar (5.1%), salt (7%), vegetables (up 1.7 times).



Among the new trends is the growth of exports to China – by 13.6%.