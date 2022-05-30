2022 May 30 15:13

MOL announces a naming ceremony for the next-generation coal carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that on May 30, a naming ceremony for the MOL-operated next-generation coal carrier was held at Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. This vessel will serve Hokuriku Electric Power Company, and she was named HOKULINK by Hokuriku Electric Power President Matsuda. President Matsuda, MOL Chairman Ikeda, as well as many other related parties attended the ceremony.

The name HOKULINK is derived from the name of Hokuriku Electric Power Company’s regional membership services, called "HOKULINK," and represents a wish for growth of the Hokuriku region with stronger relationships in the region through operation of the vessel. It also represents a determination to strengthen cooperation with stakeholders including customers to ensure the growth of the business. As a vessel built especially for Hokuriku Electric Power, the HOKULINK will transport coal from overseas, along with the ENERGY PROMETHEUS, already in service, to contribute a stable and sustainable supply of electricity.

The HOKULINK is the second vessel in the "EeneX" series of next-generation coal carriers based on the Japanese shipbuilding industry's accumulated know-how and technology in development and construction of coal carriers, along with MOL's expertise in operating these vessels. Adoption of a double-hull structure eliminated the need to fill cargo holds with ballast water, reducing the risk of marine pollution and minimize cargo contamination with salt and rust. In addition, the vessel is equipped with an SOx scrubber to reduce its environmental impact.

MOL offers the optimal "stress-free" transport service for customers and the environment, by achieving both safe and stable transport of an important energy resource for Japan.