2022 May 30 13:08

Second edition of PortNews' magazine Hydrotechnika available for subscription

Second edition of PortNews’ magazine Hydrotechnika covers innovative technical solutions for construction of deep-water ports, ensuring year-round navigation on the Lower Volga and Lower Don waterways, wastewater treatment, construction of engineering protection facilities.

Specialists of Gazprom VNIIGAZ LLC substantiate the authoring classification of technologies for development of offshore oil & gas fields.

Specialists of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping share the findings of the study on feasibility of year-round navigation on the rivers towards the Azov and Caspian seas.

NORDENG presents new solution for construction of berth and protections facilities in deep-water ports.

The magazine also demonstrates complexes with sing-beam and multi-beam echosounders for hydraulic engineering works designed by Fort ХХI. With their own software they are not inferior to the foreign counterparts.

A special part of the magazine is dedicated to environmental aspects of hydraulic engineering.

There are also sections focused on hydraulic power engineering, construction technologies and materials, etc.

