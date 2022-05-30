2022 May 30 12:30

ADS Maritime Holding subscribes for a 20% interest in a chartered-in scrubber-fitted MR

ADS Maritime Holding Plc has subscribed for a 20% interest in a chartered-in scrubber-fitted MR that will trade in Navig8’s MR pool for a firm period of 36 months +/- 60 days, according to the company's release.

The company will receive its share of the earnings from the vessel as it trades in the pool and will be liable to pay its share of the fixed time charter hire. The vessel will be delivered on charter in late May 2022.