2022 May 30 12:15

AET takes delivery of Eagle Colombo tanker from Hyundai Heavy Industries

On 25 May, shipping company AET successfully took delivery of Eagle Colombo, its latest second generation Dynamic Positioning Shuttle Tanker (DPST) from Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI). This safe vessel delivery marks the completion of construction of a series of three DPSTs at HHI for long-term charter to Shell. With Eagle Colombo, AET has now expanded its DPST fleet to 14 vessels.



The AET fleet of DPSTs operates in the Brazilian Basin.

AET is a global leader in energy logistics solutions, specializing in ocean transportation and specialist petroleum services to energy majors, refineries and trading houses. AET has offices and presence in Singapore, Malaysia, United States of America, United Kingdom, Brazil, Norway and Uruguay.



