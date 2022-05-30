Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to assist in exports of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports

  • Home
  2022 May 30

    Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron and Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz. According to the Kremlin, the parties reviewed in detail the global food security concerns.

    Vladimir Putin explained the real reasons for the unstable food supplies, saying that the disruptions were due to Western countries’ erroneous economic and financial policies, as well as their anti-Russia sanctions. He substantiated his statements with evidence and specific data. Russia, on the other hand, is ready to help find options for unhindered grain exports, including the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports. Increasing the supplies of Russian fertilisers and agricultural produce will also help reduce tensions in the global food market, but that will definitely require the lifting of the relevant sanctions, said the President.

2022 May 30

