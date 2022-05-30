2022 May 30 09:55

New rail shuttle connects the Port of Gothenburg with Northern Sweden

Another freight train shuttle service is now starting between the North of Sweden and the Port of Gothenburg. The new shuttle is the latest in a series of rail shuttles connecting the growing industry in the north with markets on other continents via the Port of Gothenburg's shipping line network. The first train from Umeå arrives in Gothenburg on Sunday 29 May, according to the company's release.

The train, which has the capacity to transport 68 containers, leaves Gothenburg on Friday morning. On Saturday morning, it arrives at the newly opened freight train terminal in Umeå, where it is loaded with southbound freight before departure to the Port of Gothenburg again the same evening. The train then arrives directly in APM Terminal's container terminal in Gotheburg on Sunday, where connecting ships wait with direct departures to Asia and the USA, among other places.



The growing railway traffic between Norrland and the port of Gothenburg today reaches twelve Norrland towns - Kiruna, Kalix, Luleå, Piteå, Umeå, Husum, Örnsköldsvik, Ånge, Sundsvall, Iggesund, Söderhamn and Gävle. In total, there are 45 departures a week operated by train operators Realrail, Green Cargo and First Row Shipping & Logistics.