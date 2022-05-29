  • Home
  • News
  • Evolving EU sanctions keep ship owners on alert
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 29 13:42

    Evolving EU sanctions keep ship owners on alert

    Ship operators are braced for further disruption to trading patterns as the European Union targets a sixth round of sanctions against Russia.

    The headline measure in the latest package under consideration is a ban on the import of Russian oil to the EU, with trade of crude oil to be phased out within six months and refined products within a year. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the measure on 4 May and is now seeking the required consensus amongst the union’s member states.

    Around 29% of the EU’s crude oil imports came from Russia in 2020. Combined with the previously announced phase-out of Russian natural gas imports, accounting for 43% of all imported gas, the sanction would have a dramatic impact on the European energy market and cause significant shifts in oil and gas trading across the world.

    One implication will be the increased sourcing of EU gas and oil imports from beyond Russia. For non-EU ship operators not prohibited from trading with Russia, a similar effect will be felt as Russia seeks alternative markets for its oil and gas.

    “This will most probably increase the tonne-miles associated with their transportation and thereby increase the demand for tankers and LNG carriers,” said John Lyras, Principal at Paralos Maritime Corporation and ICS Board Member.

    A greater concern for EU ship owners would be if the EU sanctions include a ban on importing Russian oil and gas to third countries. Lyras explained that, as cross-traders, European owners and Greek operators in particular are more exposed to these trades than direct trading between Russia and the EU.

    “A ban would entail the transportation of these cargoes by non-European and non-Western shipping to replace European owned or operated ships,” he said.

    Such a shift could have a big impact on transport costs and subsequent product prices, given the large proportion of tanker and gas carrier capacity that would be excluded from the trades.

    The European Commission hopes for a quick consensus – von der Leyen has talked of aiming for an agreement “within days” – but it could be held up by opposition from landlocked countries including Hungary and Slovakia, which would find it the most difficult to establish import trades to replace Russian oil. The new measure would supplement existing sanctions, which include bans on European companies doing business with companies in which Russia owns a controlling stake, in force since 15 May.

Другие новости по темам: sanctions, crude oil, gas, imports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 29

15:06 Ahead of schedule, Port of Virginia moves forward on net-zero carbon goal with clean power agreement
13:42 Evolving EU sanctions keep ship owners on alert
12:19 Leaders of Greek shipping join Greece’s leading class to discuss ABS advances in technology, sustainability and the future of classification
11:38 Port of Virginia to implement a dredging project to accommodate two-way traffic of ultra-large container ships
10:27 CMA CGM further develops the environmental projects portfolio included in POSITIVE OFFSET

2022 May 28

16:31 18 students appointed as inaugural batch of MaritimeSG Youth Ambassadors
14:52 Singapore-based ocean carrier Sea Lead inaugurates new service with Virginia as first US East Coast stop
14:07 WinGD introduces compact on-engine emissions solution for X-DF portfolio
12:51 North P&I Club publishes briefing paper detailing the dangers of cargo liquefaction
12:19 TES Wilhelmshaven import terminal included as a “priority project” in the German Government LNG Acceleration law
11:29 SSF to help increase the preparedness of French Navy in collaboration with ECOsubsea and Naval Group
10:53 Northern Marine executes MOU with Provaris as technical partner for GH2 carrier development program

2022 May 27

18:37 First steel cut at Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft for SeaRoad’s newbuild ro-ro vessel
18:07 Houlder collaborates on autonomous vessel project with Maritime and Coastguard Agency
17:50 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
17:37 Siemens to build one of Europe’s largest shore power connections in Kiel
17:34 Any new investments in fossil fuels is “moral and economic madness” - Ship It Zero
17:29 HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding to hire thousands this year to meet the shipbuilding needs of the Navy
17:16 Russian crude exports remain high - Vortexa
17:06 Member approval of North and Standard Club merger
16:47 China’s top oil trader hires more tankers to ship Russian crude - Bloomberg
16:28 USCG assists 2 aboard disabled sailing vessel off Galveston
14:43 U.S. scrubber barge propelled by SCHOTTEL
14:22 Austal Australia delivers 15th Guardian Class Patrol Boat
13:44 The Port of Tallinn and the Port of Gdynia sign a letter of intent on cooperation in the field of hydrogen management
13:02 U.S. and French Navy ships to visit Helsinki
12:40 Special Economic Zone ‘Ust-Luga’ established in the Leningrad Region
12:12 Three Saudi ports hit world records on CPPI 2021
11:35 Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment delivers survey ship of Project 3330
11:12 Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation launches yet another non-self-propelled dredger of Project 4395
10:24 Enauta’s FPSO Atlanta to be operated to ABS Class
10:07 Arkhangelsk based Association “Sozvezdye” supports Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
09:38 Transmashholding and Sinara can design an engine for large ships – Yury Borisov
09:11 Crude oil futures decrease after a recent growth
08:52 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to rise on May 27

2022 May 26

18:06 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping introduces ship’s carbon intensity calculation tool
17:54 Port Bronka continues talks with Belarussian companies on shipment of cargoes
17:29 Construction of new container ship for North-South transport corridor to take 14 months – USC President
17:06 Boskalis receives approval for sale KST and Maju to Rimorchiatori Mediterrane
16:48 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping develops alternative fuels requirements
16:18 Trade turnover between Saint-Petersburg and LAC can double to $5 billion amid EU sanctions
16:05 Antwerp to host The Tall Ships Races 2022 from Friday 22 to Monday 25 July
15:26 Vympel Shipyard launches Hydrographic Survey Vessel Yakov Lapushkin, Project 19910
15:04 Ardmore Shipping joins the All Aboard Alliance
15:00 Petronas LNG receives a new W-MAX Class LNG carrier
14:52 Second exchange area of the Vado Gateway Container Terminal now operational
14:03 ABP signs new concrete and aggregate partnership
13:55 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau laid down the fifth passenger hydrofoil Meteor 120R and launched the second one
13:14 Elogen partners with Valmax in Korea for the production of green hydrogen
13:12 Cherepovets shipyard launches its first vessel
12:31 NYK and PowerX form capital and business alliance
12:10 LR and partners unveil 'Silk Alliance' green corridor project
12:04 Nuclear-powered containership “Sevmorput” delivered 2,200 tonnes of cargo to Murmansk
11:35 Crowley inaugurates LNG facility in Peñuelas, Puerto Rico
10:23 Milaha announces resignation of President and CEO
10:09 Another batch of commercial cargo delivered from Novorossiysk to Tartus by Oboronlogistics' Sparta II
09:56 Palantir and Trafigura announce collaboration to deliver supply chain carbon emissions platform to market
09:17 Crude oil futures continue rising on US Department of Energy data
08:55 MABUX: Bunker prices may increase on May 26

2022 May 25

18:15 Maersk Supply Service wins long-term marine services contract in Angola