  • Leaders of Greek shipping join Greece’s leading class to discuss ABS advances in technology, sustainability and the future of classification
  • 2022 May 29 12:19

    Leaders of Greek shipping join Greece’s leading class to discuss ABS advances in technology, sustainability and the future of classification

    ABS, the largest Class in Greek shipping, brought together the leaders of the industry to discuss the latest advances in sustainability and digital classification.

    Shipowners, ship managers, charterers and brokers at the ABS Hellenic National Committee Meeting heard how the ABS-classed fleet had grown to 279 million gross tons and secured the number one position in global orderbook share. They also heard how, as well as being the leading Class in Greece, ABS is number one for new order share with Greek shipowners, as well as in China, Singapore, the U.S., Taiwan, South Korea, Denmark, Brazil, Singapore and Hong Kong.

    They were given a glimpse of the future of classification, with presentations on the latest ABS technology advancements and pioneering developments in the field of digital class along with how ABS is advancing its industry-leading approach to continuous learning and development to prepare its workforce now and for the future.

    “ABS is proud of our long-standing position as the class of choice for Greek shipowners and that our leadership in sustainability services and technology solutions is reflected in a dominant orderbook position, not just here in Greece but in leading maritime regions all over the world. We have invested heavily in Greece and are actively looking to continue to do so.  Our roots run deep here and we are focused on delivering the industry-leading support that will enable the Greek fleet to continue to build on its remarkable track record of success,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO.

    ABS’ global network of sustainability centers is led from Athens, which is also the home of the leadership of ABS’ global regulatory services, the location of the ABS Global Ship Systems Center, as well as one of the largest ABS offices outside of the Houston headquarters.

    The Committee heard about the best-in-class safety performance of ABS; how superior Port State Control performance and strong fleet safety performance underline its focus on safety and its mission. Committee members were also briefed on the latest developments in the dynamic regulatory environment and given a detailed breakdown of the industry’s sustainability challenges and ABS’ services for the industry. They also heard an address from Ioannis Plakiotakis, Greek Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy.

    “The pace of technological advance and the rate of regulatory development means the industry is evolving at unprecedented speed. In these times, the ability to bring together so many experienced heads from the world’s leading maritime market represents a significant advantage. Together with ABS, we are able to shape the services and solutions that will enable our industry to meet the many challenges and continue to thrive,” said Peter Livanos, Chairman of GasLog Ltd. and the ABS Hellenic National Committee Chairman.

    The Committee meetings are a forum for ABS members, including owners, operators, charterers, and industry representatives from flag Administrations, owner associations, and the shipbuilding and insurance sectors, to come together with ABS leaders and discuss industry issues and developments.  These forums are an important part of an ongoing dialogue with industry to address technical, operational and regulatory challenges.

