  • Home
  • News
  • WinGD introduces compact on-engine emissions solution for X-DF portfolio
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 28 14:07

    WinGD introduces compact on-engine emissions solution for X-DF portfolio

    Swiss marine power company WinGD has introduced an on-engine version of its popular iCER system, enabling the emissions reduction technology to be installed without impact on engine footprint. The development is part of WinGD’s commitment to making decarbonisation as simple as possible for ship operators.

    iCER is the first X-DF2.0 technology introduced to further boost the emissions performance and efficiency of the widely deployed dual-fuel X-DF two-stroke engine series. X-DF engines running on LNG already offer a more than 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and a dramatic reduction in air pollution compared to fuel oil. The addition of iCER delivers a 50% reduction of methane slip in gas mode. Combined with better fuel efficiency, this reduces total greenhouse gas emissions by up to 8% in gas mode. Running on diesel, iCER improves the emissions performance of X-DF engines by 6%.

    The on-engine iCER offers the same advantages while simplifying testing, building and installation of the engine, as well as reducing the engine room space needed for emissions reduction equipment. The exhaust gas cooler and all exhaust gas flow control components are installed on the engine, offering significant engine room design flexibility.

    Dr. Rudolf Holtbecker, Executive Director of Operations, WinGD said: “The iCER technology is a vital component of our proven X-DF engine portfolio that has a clear role in supporting the marine industry’s transition to cleaner, greener fuels and reducing the carbon footprint of a vessel. This important addition to the choices in our X-DF2.0 portfolio extends the benefits to all shipyards and global engine builders with an improved arrangement and a production-friendly design for minimised manufacturing and installation costs.”

    On-engine iCER is initially available on WinGD’s X72DF engines, which have become the standard on modern LNG carriers. Minimising methane slip on LNG carriers has an added benefit for operators using their cargo as fuel, allowing them to maximise the value of the LNG delivered. The technology will be rolled out to other models in the X-DF engine range.

    The principle behind iCER, which stands for intelligent control by exhaust recycling, is to minimise emissions by regulating air and exhaust gas flow. By cooling and recirculating exhaust back to the engine, more gases which can contribute to climate change are combusted without escaping into the atmosphere.

    As well as reducing methane slip and total greenhouse gas emissions, both on- and off-engine iCER enable compliance with IMO’s Tier III NOx limits, whether using LNG or diesel fuels.

    WinGD in brief:

    WinGD advances the decarbonisation of marine transportation through sustainable energy systems using the most advanced technologies in emissions reduction, fuel efficiency, hybridisation and digital optimisation. With their two-stroke low-speed engines at the heart of the power equation, WinGD sets the industry standard for reliability, safety, efficiency and environmental design, backed by a global network of service and support. Headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland since its origin as the Sulzer Diesel Engine business in 1893, today it is powering the transformation to a sustainable future.

Другие новости по темам: WinGD, iCER  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 28

16:31 18 students appointed as inaugural batch of MaritimeSG Youth Ambassadors
14:52 Singapore-based ocean carrier Sea Lead inaugurates new service with Virginia as first US East Coast stop
14:07 WinGD introduces compact on-engine emissions solution for X-DF portfolio
12:51 North P&I Club publishes briefing paper detailing the dangers of cargo liquefaction
12:19 TES Wilhelmshaven import terminal included as a “priority project” in the German Government LNG Acceleration law
11:29 SSF to help increase the preparedness of French Navy in collaboration with ECOsubsea and Naval Group
10:53 Northern Marine executes MOU with Provaris as technical partner for GH2 carrier development program

2022 May 27

18:37 First steel cut at Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft for SeaRoad’s newbuild ro-ro vessel
18:07 Houlder collaborates on autonomous vessel project with Maritime and Coastguard Agency
17:50 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
17:37 Siemens to build one of Europe’s largest shore power connections in Kiel
17:34 Any new investments in fossil fuels is “moral and economic madness” - Ship It Zero
17:29 HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding to hire thousands this year to meet the shipbuilding needs of the Navy
17:16 Russian crude exports remain high - Vortexa
17:06 Member approval of North and Standard Club merger
16:47 China’s top oil trader hires more tankers to ship Russian crude - Bloomberg
16:28 USCG assists 2 aboard disabled sailing vessel off Galveston
14:43 U.S. scrubber barge propelled by SCHOTTEL
14:22 Austal Australia delivers 15th Guardian Class Patrol Boat
13:44 The Port of Tallinn and the Port of Gdynia sign a letter of intent on cooperation in the field of hydrogen management
13:02 U.S. and French Navy ships to visit Helsinki
12:40 Special Economic Zone ‘Ust-Luga’ established in the Leningrad Region
12:12 Three Saudi ports hit world records on CPPI 2021
11:35 Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment delivers survey ship of Project 3330
11:12 Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation launches yet another non-self-propelled dredger of Project 4395
10:24 Enauta’s FPSO Atlanta to be operated to ABS Class
10:07 Arkhangelsk based Association “Sozvezdye” supports Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
09:38 Transmashholding and Sinara can design an engine for large ships – Yury Borisov
09:11 Crude oil futures decrease after a recent growth
08:52 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to rise on May 27

2022 May 26

18:06 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping introduces ship’s carbon intensity calculation tool
17:54 Port Bronka continues talks with Belarussian companies on shipment of cargoes
17:29 Construction of new container ship for North-South transport corridor to take 14 months – USC President
17:06 Boskalis receives approval for sale KST and Maju to Rimorchiatori Mediterrane
16:48 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping develops alternative fuels requirements
16:18 Trade turnover between Saint-Petersburg and LAC can double to $5 billion amid EU sanctions
16:05 Antwerp to host The Tall Ships Races 2022 from Friday 22 to Monday 25 July
15:26 Vympel Shipyard launches Hydrographic Survey Vessel Yakov Lapushkin, Project 19910
15:04 Ardmore Shipping joins the All Aboard Alliance
15:00 Petronas LNG receives a new W-MAX Class LNG carrier
14:52 Second exchange area of the Vado Gateway Container Terminal now operational
14:03 ABP signs new concrete and aggregate partnership
13:55 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau laid down the fifth passenger hydrofoil Meteor 120R and launched the second one
13:14 Elogen partners with Valmax in Korea for the production of green hydrogen
13:12 Cherepovets shipyard launches its first vessel
12:31 NYK and PowerX form capital and business alliance
12:10 LR and partners unveil 'Silk Alliance' green corridor project
12:04 Nuclear-powered containership “Sevmorput” delivered 2,200 tonnes of cargo to Murmansk
11:35 Crowley inaugurates LNG facility in Peñuelas, Puerto Rico
10:23 Milaha announces resignation of President and CEO
10:09 Another batch of commercial cargo delivered from Novorossiysk to Tartus by Oboronlogistics' Sparta II
09:56 Palantir and Trafigura announce collaboration to deliver supply chain carbon emissions platform to market
09:17 Crude oil futures continue rising on US Department of Energy data
08:55 MABUX: Bunker prices may increase on May 26

2022 May 25

18:15 Maersk Supply Service wins long-term marine services contract in Angola
17:58 The first ship with Ukrainian ore left the port of Swinoujscie
17:34 Methanol exports from Russia expected to surge six-fold by 2030
16:58 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches sixth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
16:43 Global insurers take $1.3B in losses from the Russia's operation in Ukraine in Q1 - S&P Global Market Intelligence
16:35 Aker Solutions to provide subsea production system for the Halten East development