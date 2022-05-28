2022 May 28 12:19

TES Wilhelmshaven import terminal included as a “priority project” in the German Government LNG Acceleration law

Tree Energy Solutions’ (TES) import terminal has been included in the list of priority projects supported by the German Government’s LNG Acceleration law. The law was passed by parliament on May 19th, 2022 and was approved by the Federal Council on May 20th, 2022. The aim of this law is to accelerate the implementation of the critical infrastructure needed to secure the energy supply of the country and its short-term gas imports.



The new law is designed to reduce permitting and associated approval periods for the construction of onshore import facilities as part of the Wilhelmshaven Green Energy Hub development by TES, specifically on the Voslapper Groden location. Such acceleration will support the targeted commencement of operations of gas imports from 2025 onwards to secure German gas supplies. Subsequently, fossil-gas imports will be replaced by fossil-free hydrogen-based green gas imports to decarbonize and diversify the energy system from 2028 onwards. TES has been preparing to obtain required permits and to clarify nature protection measures since 2019.



The Wilhelmshaven terminal layout is planned to comprise 6 ship berths, 1,600,000 cubic meters of onshore storage capacity using 8 onsite tanks, (of which 4 will be available during the initial stage) the regassification equipment and the main connection to the OGE gas grid. This terminal will play a key role in reducing Germany’s energy dependence on Russia, as well as in the shift to obtain fossil-free energy imports, based on green hydrogen.



Paul van Poecke, co-founder and managing director of TES said: “We are delighted that the German government has included the TES onshore terminal in the new LNG law. It is a recognition of the importance the project will play in ensuring the security of gas supply while concurrently accelerating the energy transition and fossil-free gas imports. This will also bring clarity to the Open Season participants that are currently considering the booking of capacity through our terminal. The trust placed in us by the Government is greatly appreciated and a reward for leading the development of the onshore terminal at Wilhelmshaven.”