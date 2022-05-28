  • Home
  • News
  • TES Wilhelmshaven import terminal included as a “priority project” in the German Government LNG Acceleration law
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 28 12:19

    TES Wilhelmshaven import terminal included as a “priority project” in the German Government LNG Acceleration law

    Tree Energy Solutions’ (TES) import terminal has been included in the list of priority projects supported by the German Government’s LNG Acceleration law. The law was passed by parliament on May 19th, 2022 and was approved by the Federal Council on May 20th, 2022. The aim of this law is to accelerate the implementation of the critical infrastructure needed to secure the energy supply of the country and its short-term gas imports.

    The new law is designed to reduce permitting and associated approval periods for the construction of onshore import facilities as part of the Wilhelmshaven Green Energy Hub development by TES, specifically on the Voslapper Groden location. Such acceleration will support the targeted commencement of operations of gas imports from 2025 onwards to secure German gas supplies. Subsequently, fossil-gas imports will be replaced by fossil-free hydrogen-based green gas imports to decarbonize and diversify the energy system from 2028 onwards. TES has been preparing to obtain required permits and to clarify nature protection measures since 2019.

    The Wilhelmshaven terminal layout is planned to comprise 6 ship berths, 1,600,000 cubic meters of onshore storage capacity using 8 onsite tanks, (of which 4 will be available during the initial stage) the regassification equipment and the main connection to the OGE gas grid. This terminal will play a key role in reducing Germany’s energy dependence on Russia, as well as in the shift to obtain fossil-free energy imports, based on green hydrogen.

    Paul van Poecke, co-founder and managing director of TES said: “We are delighted that the German government has included the TES onshore terminal in the new LNG law. It is a recognition of the importance the project will play in ensuring the security of gas supply while concurrently accelerating the energy transition and fossil-free gas imports. This will also bring clarity to the Open Season participants that are currently considering the booking of capacity through our terminal. The trust placed in us by the Government is greatly appreciated and a reward for leading the development of the onshore terminal at Wilhelmshaven.”

Другие новости по темам: Wilhelmshaven  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 28

16:31 18 students appointed as inaugural batch of MaritimeSG Youth Ambassadors
14:52 Singapore-based ocean carrier Sea Lead inaugurates new service with Virginia as first US East Coast stop
14:07 WinGD introduces compact on-engine emissions solution for X-DF portfolio
12:51 North P&I Club publishes briefing paper detailing the dangers of cargo liquefaction
12:19 TES Wilhelmshaven import terminal included as a “priority project” in the German Government LNG Acceleration law
11:29 SSF to help increase the preparedness of French Navy in collaboration with ECOsubsea and Naval Group
10:53 Northern Marine executes MOU with Provaris as technical partner for GH2 carrier development program

2022 May 27

18:37 First steel cut at Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft for SeaRoad’s newbuild ro-ro vessel
18:07 Houlder collaborates on autonomous vessel project with Maritime and Coastguard Agency
17:50 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
17:37 Siemens to build one of Europe’s largest shore power connections in Kiel
17:34 Any new investments in fossil fuels is “moral and economic madness” - Ship It Zero
17:29 HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding to hire thousands this year to meet the shipbuilding needs of the Navy
17:16 Russian crude exports remain high - Vortexa
17:06 Member approval of North and Standard Club merger
16:47 China’s top oil trader hires more tankers to ship Russian crude - Bloomberg
16:28 USCG assists 2 aboard disabled sailing vessel off Galveston
14:43 U.S. scrubber barge propelled by SCHOTTEL
14:22 Austal Australia delivers 15th Guardian Class Patrol Boat
13:44 The Port of Tallinn and the Port of Gdynia sign a letter of intent on cooperation in the field of hydrogen management
13:02 U.S. and French Navy ships to visit Helsinki
12:40 Special Economic Zone ‘Ust-Luga’ established in the Leningrad Region
12:12 Three Saudi ports hit world records on CPPI 2021
11:35 Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment delivers survey ship of Project 3330
11:12 Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation launches yet another non-self-propelled dredger of Project 4395
10:24 Enauta’s FPSO Atlanta to be operated to ABS Class
10:07 Arkhangelsk based Association “Sozvezdye” supports Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
09:38 Transmashholding and Sinara can design an engine for large ships – Yury Borisov
09:11 Crude oil futures decrease after a recent growth
08:52 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to rise on May 27

2022 May 26

18:06 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping introduces ship’s carbon intensity calculation tool
17:54 Port Bronka continues talks with Belarussian companies on shipment of cargoes
17:29 Construction of new container ship for North-South transport corridor to take 14 months – USC President
17:06 Boskalis receives approval for sale KST and Maju to Rimorchiatori Mediterrane
16:48 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping develops alternative fuels requirements
16:18 Trade turnover between Saint-Petersburg and LAC can double to $5 billion amid EU sanctions
16:05 Antwerp to host The Tall Ships Races 2022 from Friday 22 to Monday 25 July
15:26 Vympel Shipyard launches Hydrographic Survey Vessel Yakov Lapushkin, Project 19910
15:04 Ardmore Shipping joins the All Aboard Alliance
15:00 Petronas LNG receives a new W-MAX Class LNG carrier
14:52 Second exchange area of the Vado Gateway Container Terminal now operational
14:03 ABP signs new concrete and aggregate partnership
13:55 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau laid down the fifth passenger hydrofoil Meteor 120R and launched the second one
13:14 Elogen partners with Valmax in Korea for the production of green hydrogen
13:12 Cherepovets shipyard launches its first vessel
12:31 NYK and PowerX form capital and business alliance
12:10 LR and partners unveil 'Silk Alliance' green corridor project
12:04 Nuclear-powered containership “Sevmorput” delivered 2,200 tonnes of cargo to Murmansk
11:35 Crowley inaugurates LNG facility in Peñuelas, Puerto Rico
10:23 Milaha announces resignation of President and CEO
10:09 Another batch of commercial cargo delivered from Novorossiysk to Tartus by Oboronlogistics' Sparta II
09:56 Palantir and Trafigura announce collaboration to deliver supply chain carbon emissions platform to market
09:17 Crude oil futures continue rising on US Department of Energy data
08:55 MABUX: Bunker prices may increase on May 26

2022 May 25

18:15 Maersk Supply Service wins long-term marine services contract in Angola
17:58 The first ship with Ukrainian ore left the port of Swinoujscie
17:34 Methanol exports from Russia expected to surge six-fold by 2030
16:58 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches sixth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
16:43 Global insurers take $1.3B in losses from the Russia's operation in Ukraine in Q1 - S&P Global Market Intelligence
16:35 Aker Solutions to provide subsea production system for the Halten East development