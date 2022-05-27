  • Home
  • News
  • Houlder collaborates on autonomous vessel project with Maritime and Coastguard Agency
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 27 18:07

    Houlder collaborates on autonomous vessel project with Maritime and Coastguard Agency

    As the first large autonomous vessel review work commissioned by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), the project marks a watershed moment for smart shipping, according to Houlder's release.

    The review work has been a collaboration with Robosys, an advanced robotics technology company that specialises in the design and operation of autonomous systems for the maritime sector, and Holman Fenwick Willian International LLP (HFW), an international law firm with entrepreneurial solutions in shipping and across international commerce.

    The consortium, led by leading ship engineering consultants Houlder, has been working with the MCA to identify regulatory gaps and barriers to the development of safe, secure, and environmentally-friendly autonomous and remotely-operated vessels operations over 24m in length, which are also known as maritime autonomous surface ships (MASS). The team has been reviewing existing UK primary and secondary legislation and international instruments to identify regulatory and security issues, has organised a workshop to explore key question on MASS rendering assistance to persons in distress, and answered key questions working with the MCA. The aim of the project is to explore how operations of these vessels might be addressed in the UK’s primary and secondary legislation and the degree to which existing legislation might be affected to accommodate MASS operations.

    HFW has brought the marine legal expertise and has lead the work on physical and cyber security legislation. Robosys brought its unique expertise in operation and development of maritime autonomy to lead the workshop. Meanwhile, at Houlder, we have a track-record of over 3,000 projects spanning newbuild design, retrofits, specialist vessels and conversions, and offshore wind operations, installation and mobilisation. We have been using our extensive experience in complex maritime naval architecture projects to identify regulatory issues, coordinate and deliver on the project aim.

Другие новости по темам: Houlder  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 27

18:37 First steel cut at Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft for SeaRoad’s newbuild ro-ro vessel
18:07 Houlder collaborates on autonomous vessel project with Maritime and Coastguard Agency
17:50 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
17:37 Siemens to build one of Europe’s largest shore power connections in Kiel
17:34 Any new investments in fossil fuels is “moral and economic madness” - Ship It Zero
17:29 HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding to hire thousands this year to meet the shipbuilding needs of the Navy
17:16 Russian crude exports remain high - Vortexa
17:06 Member approval of North and Standard Club merger
16:47 China’s top oil trader hires more tankers to ship Russian crude - Bloomberg
16:28 USCG assists 2 aboard disabled sailing vessel off Galveston
14:43 U.S. scrubber barge propelled by SCHOTTEL
14:22 Austal Australia delivers 15th Guardian Class Patrol Boat
13:44 The Port of Tallinn and the Port of Gdynia sign a letter of intent on cooperation in the field of hydrogen management
13:02 U.S. and French Navy ships to visit Helsinki
12:40 Special Economic Zone ‘Ust-Luga’ established in the Leningrad Region
12:12 Three Saudi ports hit world records on CPPI 2021
11:35 Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment delivers survey ship of Project 3330
11:12 Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation launches yet another non-self-propelled dredger of Project 4395
10:24 Enauta’s FPSO Atlanta to be operated to ABS Class
10:07 Arkhangelsk based Association “Sozvezdye” supports Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
09:38 Transmashholding and Sinara can design an engine for large ships – Yury Borisov
09:11 Crude oil futures decrease after a recent growth
08:52 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to rise on May 27

2022 May 26

18:06 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping introduces ship’s carbon intensity calculation tool
17:54 Port Bronka continues talks with Belarussian companies on shipment of cargoes
17:29 Construction of new container ship for North-South transport corridor to take 14 months – USC President
17:06 Boskalis receives approval for sale KST and Maju to Rimorchiatori Mediterrane
16:48 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping develops alternative fuels requirements
16:18 Trade turnover between Saint-Petersburg and LAC can double to $5 billion amid EU sanctions
16:05 Antwerp to host The Tall Ships Races 2022 from Friday 22 to Monday 25 July
15:26 Vympel Shipyard launches Hydrographic Survey Vessel Yakov Lapushkin, Project 19910
15:04 Ardmore Shipping joins the All Aboard Alliance
15:00 Petronas LNG receives a new W-MAX Class LNG carrier
14:52 Second exchange area of the Vado Gateway Container Terminal now operational
14:03 ABP signs new concrete and aggregate partnership
13:55 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau laid down the fifth passenger hydrofoil Meteor 120R and launched the second one
13:14 Elogen partners with Valmax in Korea for the production of green hydrogen
13:12 Cherepovets shipyard launches its first vessel
12:31 NYK and PowerX form capital and business alliance
12:10 LR and partners unveil 'Silk Alliance' green corridor project
12:04 Nuclear-powered containership “Sevmorput” delivered 2,200 tonnes of cargo to Murmansk
11:35 Crowley inaugurates LNG facility in Peñuelas, Puerto Rico
10:23 Milaha announces resignation of President and CEO
10:09 Another batch of commercial cargo delivered from Novorossiysk to Tartus by Oboronlogistics' Sparta II
09:56 Palantir and Trafigura announce collaboration to deliver supply chain carbon emissions platform to market
09:17 Crude oil futures continue rising on US Department of Energy data
08:55 MABUX: Bunker prices may increase on May 26

2022 May 25

18:15 Maersk Supply Service wins long-term marine services contract in Angola
17:58 The first ship with Ukrainian ore left the port of Swinoujscie
17:34 Methanol exports from Russia expected to surge six-fold by 2030
16:58 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches sixth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
16:43 Global insurers take $1.3B in losses from the Russia's operation in Ukraine in Q1 - S&P Global Market Intelligence
16:35 Aker Solutions to provide subsea production system for the Halten East development
16:35 Maran Gas extends Optimised Maintenance Agreement with Wärtsilä by an additional five years
16:13 Middle East container ports are the most efficient in the world
16:03 OBE Organic collaborates with Maersk on sustainable ECO Delivery
15:35 Saudi ports record 24.28% increase in cargo throughput volumes in April 2022
15:04 Equinor exits all JV in Russia
14:34 WIND lands the cable storage for TenneT’s Dutch and German offshore grid connection systems
14:06 Eastern Pacific Shipping receives first of six VLECs powered by ethane