2022 May 27 17:50
IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Numerous gas-to-chemicals projects have been announced in Russia but there is still a lack of terminals dedicated for handling of the products.
- Volga-Caspian Canal to undergo dredging to -4.5 m
- Over 150 hydraulic engineering facilities on Russia’s IWW to undergo reconstruction by 2025
- Balakovo plant to complete Phase 1 of river berth construction this summer
- Special Economic Zone ‘Ust-Luga’ established in the Leningrad Region
Shipping and Logistics
- Experts asked by IAA PortNews say it’s high time to stop developing infrastructure under ‘cargoes available’ paradigm while investments in transport facilities are a key to economy recovery today
- Rosatom empowered to administer NSR and organize navigation within its waters
- New route between Northern River Terminal and Khimki launched in Moscpw
- Valdai 45R hydrofoil to leave for her maiden voyage between Nizhny Novgorod and Yuryevets
- Ob-Irtyshvodput opens navigation season
- New owenrs of Baltic Sea Tug Agency – Sergey Darkin, Vladimir Balan and Sergey Peredry
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- Construction of ‘digital shipyard’ at Onega Shipbuilding Plant is under designer’s supervision
- Russian companies can replace foreign manufacturers of navigation equipment Russian companies can replace foreign manufacturers of navigation equipment
- Severnaya Verf shipyard loaded main engine onto the Kapitan Tuzov processing trawler
- Krasnoye Sormovo names newly built RSD59 dry cargo carrier after Nikolai Orlov
- Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard reports successful completion of North Pole platform contractor sea trials
- Severnaya Verf shipyard launches yet another trawler for Norebo
- RF Ministry of Industry and Trade expects delivery of hydrogen-powered prototype ship by 2024
- Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches sixth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
- Khabarovsk Territory suggests partial subsidizing of shipbuilding companies in the Far East
- Construction of new container ship for North-South transport corridor to take 14 months – USC President
- Transmashholding and Sinara can design an engine for large ships
- Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation launches yet another non-self-propelled dredger of Project
- Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment delivers survey ship of Project 3330
Bunker
Ammonia as marine fuel features some considerable disadvantages, experts say
