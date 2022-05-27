2022 May 27 12:12

Three Saudi ports hit world records on CPPI 2021

Saudi ports are on top of global indicators, as 3 of Saudi ports are leading the second edition of the Container Port Performance Index 2021 (CPPI 2021), an indicator produced by the Transport Global Practice of the World Bank in collaboration with the Maritime, Trade and Supply Chain division of S&P Global Market Intelligence, which is intended to serve as reference point for improvement for key stakeholders in the global economy.



The King Abdullah Port ranks 1st on the list of 370 global ports, while Jeddah Islamic Port ranks 8th, and King Abdulaziz Port placed at 14th.



H.E. Mr. Omar Hariri, President of Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), noted Saudi ports’ achievements on the CPPI 2021 which outdone the results of 2020, where King Abdullah Ports rank increased from the 2nd position to the 1st, Jeddah Islamic Port from 55th position to the 8th, and King Abdulaziz Port which jumped to the 14th, surpassing 88 ranks from last year’s report.

Mawani aims to continue the efforts of developing the maritime transport in Saudi Arabia, by enabling Saudi ports, forming more strategic partnerships, increasing competitiveness, and enhancing the infrastructure, to develop a sustainable and prosperous maritime sector.