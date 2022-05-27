2022 May 27 11:12

Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation launches ceremony for yet another non-self-propelled dredger of Project 4395

The state customer is Federal State Institution RechVodput

On 26 May 2022, Gorodets, Nizhny Novgorod Region based Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation PJSC held the launching ceremony for yet another non-self-propelled suction dredger of Project 4395 (class notation - O 2.0 (Ice 10) A”, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

The ship design was developed by a Rostov based design bureau Stapel.

The vessel will be built under the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024.

Four dredgers are to be built under this state contract.

The dredgers with a capacity of 700 cbm/h will have a removable set of cutting devices. The vessel is designed for dredging sand, silt, sand and gravel mix, maintenance dredging in harbour basins and access channels and fairways, or for filling dams. Dredged material can be discharged onto split-hopper barges, or through a 500-m long floating pipeline to shore.

The new dredgers will let maintain required depth on inland water ways to ensure safe navigation for passenger and cargo ships.

Seven dredgers of Project 4395 are to be built by the end of 2024.

Under the state contract, the construction is to be completed in Q4’22.

Key particulars of the dredger: length: 55.1 m; beam: 10.5 m; depth – 3.65 m; draft fully laden: 1.3 m; crew – 28; dredging capacity - 700 cbm/h.

RechVodput is currently implementing six state contracts for construction of 48 service ships between 2020 and 2024.

Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation PJSC established in 2001 at the premises of Gorodets Shipbuilding Yard has production facilities intended for construction of berths, landing stages and other floating structures of concrete and metal.

