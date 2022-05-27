2022 May 27 10:07

Arkhangelsk based Association “Sozvezdye” supports Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference

Arkhangelsk based Association of Oil and Gas Suppliers “Sozvezdye” supports Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference to be held in Saint-Petersburg on 20 September 2022.

The Association currently numbers several dozens of shipbuilding and ship repair companies operating in the Northern region of Russia as well as companies supplying components and equipment for fleet modernization. Therefore, issues of domestic ship repair are of the utmost importance for Sozvezdye.

Orders for ship repair can return to Russia. For that purpose, issues that have been aggravating for decades should be addressed.

The Conference will comprise three sessions:

Regulatory framework of ship repair market in Russia

Modernization and construction of ship repair facilities. Major projects

Components: equipment, materials, technologies, supply chains

The conference will be held on the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA). The event is organized by PortNews Media Group with the support of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC).

The event partners are Nordic Engineering, All-Russia Association of Fishery Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Exporters (VARPE), Russian Chamber of Shipping, Fishery Shipowners Association (FSA).

Participation fee is foreseen. More about the event >>>>