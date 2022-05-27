2022 May 27 09:38

Transmashholding and Sinara can design an engine for large ships – Yury Borisov

Major suppliers, MAN and Wartsila, have left the market of Russia

Transmashholding and Sinara can develop an engine for large ships, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said in his interview with Russia-24 channel.

“Shipbuilding is an industry with long-term cycles. Military shipbuilding is all right. The exit of major suppliers of diesel engines, MAN and Wartsila, has hurt us but now we are looking for contacts and we are establishing cooperation with our Chinse partners, we will certainly succeed. Our engine designers at Transmashholding and Sinara have already been set a task. I think we will set them ambitious tasks on creation of a powerful domestic engine for large ships in particular. Construction of Europe’s largest shipyard, Zvezda, is nearing completion in the Far East. The facility is focused on the segment of large ships including gas carriers, Aframax ships and support vessels. Our production programme has to be revised now and new cooperation is to be developed since our Korean partners have packed up their cases and left,” said the official.