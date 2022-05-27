-
2022 May 27 09:11
Crude oil futures decrease after a recent growth
Crude oil fell by 0.11%-0.17%
As of 27 May 2022, 08:55 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for July settlement were trading 0.11% lower at $114.08 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery fell by 0.17% to $113.92 a barrel.
On May 26, crude oil futures rose driven by growing demand for energy amid possible decrease of supply.
