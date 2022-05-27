  • Home
  • 2022 May 27 09:11

    Crude oil futures decrease after a recent growth

    Crude oil fell by 0.11%-0.17%

    As of 27 May 2022, 08:55 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for July settlement were trading 0.11% lower at $114.08 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery fell by 0.17% to $113.92 a barrel.

    On May 26, crude oil futures rose driven by growing demand for energy amid possible decrease of supply.

2022 May 27

13:02 U.S. and French Navy ships to visit Helsinki
12:40 Special Economic Zone ‘Ust-Luga’ established in the Leningrad Region
12:12 Three Saudi ports hit world records on CPPI 2021
11:35 Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment delivers survey ship of Project 3330
11:12 Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation launches ceremony for yet another non-self-propelled dredger of Project 4395
10:24 Enauta’s FPSO Atlanta to be operated to ABS Class
10:07 Arkhangelsk based Association “Sozvezdye” supports Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
09:38 Transmashholding and Sinara can design an engine for large ships – Yury Borisov
08:52 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to rise on May 27

2022 May 26

18:06 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping introduces ship’s carbon intensity calculation tool
17:54 Port Bronka continues talks with Belarussian companies on shipment of cargoes
17:29 Construction of new container ship for North-South transport corridor to take 14 months – USC President
17:06 Boskalis receives approval for sale KST and Maju to Rimorchiatori Mediterrane
16:48 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping develops alternative fuels requirements
16:18 Trade turnover between Saint-Petersburg and LAC can double to $5 billion amid EU sanctions
16:05 Antwerp to host The Tall Ships Races 2022 from Friday 22 to Monday 25 July
15:26 Vympel Shipyard launches Hydrographic Survey Vessel Yakov Lapushkin, Project 19910
15:04 Ardmore Shipping joins the All Aboard Alliance
15:00 Petronas LNG receives a new W-MAX Class LNG carrier
14:52 Second exchange area of the Vado Gateway Container Terminal now operational
14:03 ABP signs new concrete and aggregate partnership
13:55 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau laid down the fifth passenger hydrofoil Meteor 120R and launched the second one
13:14 Elogen partners with Valmax in Korea for the production of green hydrogen
13:12 Cherepovets shipyard launches its first vessel
12:31 NYK and PowerX form capital and business alliance
12:10 LR and partners unveil 'Silk Alliance' green corridor project
12:04 Nuclear-powered containership “Sevmorput” delivered 2,200 tonnes of cargo to Murmansk
11:35 Crowley inaugurates LNG facility in Peñuelas, Puerto Rico
10:23 Milaha announces resignation of President and CEO
10:09 Another batch of commercial cargo delivered from Novorossiysk to Tartus by Oboronlogistics' Sparta II
09:56 Palantir and Trafigura announce collaboration to deliver supply chain carbon emissions platform to market
09:17 Crude oil futures continue rising on US Department of Energy data
08:55 MABUX: Bunker prices may increase on May 26

2022 May 25

18:15 Maersk Supply Service wins long-term marine services contract in Angola
17:58 The first ship with Ukrainian ore left the port of Swinoujscie
17:34 Methanol exports from Russia expected to surge six-fold by 2030
16:58 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches sixth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
16:43 Global insurers take $1.3B in losses from the Russia's operation in Ukraine in Q1 - S&P Global Market Intelligence
16:35 Aker Solutions to provide subsea production system for the Halten East development
16:35 Maran Gas extends Optimised Maintenance Agreement with Wärtsilä by an additional five years
16:13 Middle East container ports are the most efficient in the world
16:03 OBE Organic collaborates with Maersk on sustainable ECO Delivery
15:35 Saudi ports record 24.28% increase in cargo throughput volumes in April 2022
15:04 Equinor exits all JV in Russia
14:34 WIND lands the cable storage for TenneT’s Dutch and German offshore grid connection systems
14:06 Eastern Pacific Shipping receives first of six VLECs powered by ethane
13:54 Volvo Trucks Ghent starts production of battery packs for electric HGVs in North Sea Port
13:17 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches yet another trawler for Norebo
12:21 Ports of Stockholm welcomes a new cruise shipping company
11:59 Throughput of CPC Marine Terminal in 2021 rose by almost 3% YoY
11:31 LUKOIL completes acquisition of Russian retail and lubricants assets of Shell
11:04 Stena RoRo delivers extended E-Flexer RoPax to Stena Line
10:30 Xycle to start construction of its first plastic recycling plant in the port of Rotterdam at the end of 2022
10:02 IMO Working Group finalizes carbon intensity measures guidance
09:55 Crude oil futures rise on US reserves data
09:34 Port of Long Beach, AWS collaborate to improve cargo data
09:20 Universal Handling Company expands its social programme
09:02 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on May 25

2022 May 24

18:12 Vladimir Putin orders RF Prime Minister to take control over construction and modernization of checkpoints