2022 May 26 17:54

Port Bronka continues talks with Belarussian companies on shipment of cargoes

Image source: Fenix LLC

Port Bronka continues talks with Belarussian companies on shipment of cargoes, Aleksey Shukletsov, Executive Director of Fenix LLC (operator of MSCC Bronka), told journalists.



“We are to understand which types of cargo they are going to ship. Underway is the process of approving certain technologies and commercials services. We are discussing with the Belorussian shippers specific issues of cargo handling but I do not know what the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation are to build together,” he said.



In March 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin assigned Leningrad Region Governor ensure assistance in construction of terminals for handling of Belarusian cargo. Belarus, which encountered Lithuania’s decision to stop the transit of Belarusian potash by trains bound for the port of Klaipeda from February 1, looks into construction of a terminal in Russia, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said earlier.

The volumes of cargo are estimated at 11-12 million tonnes. Minsk counts on launching shipments in 2023 with the construction to be fully completed in 2024. However, existing ports of the Russian Federation are not sufficient to handle 12 million tonnes of cargo. In the course of the talks with the Republic of Belarus, it was suggested to consider the territory of Primorsk port as a site to build terminals for handling of Belarus’ cargoes. Port Bronka is reportedly another potential location for construction of new facilities.



