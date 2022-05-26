2022 May 26 17:06

Boskalis receives approval for sale KST and Maju to Rimorchiatori Mediterrane

Boskalis and its co-shareholder KS Investments Pte. Ltd. (Keppel) have received the approval from the regulatory agencies in Singapore for the sale of their harbor towage activities in Singapore and Malaysia to Rimorchiatori Mediterranei S.p.A. The intended sale with the regulatory approval as a condition precedent was announced late last year, according to the company's release.

Boskalis will receive approximately EUR 80 million in cash for its 49% equity stake in the joint venture. The transaction is expected to close at the beginning of the third quarter 2022.



