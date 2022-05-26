2022 May 26 16:18

Trade turnover between Saint-Petersburg and LAC can double to $5 billion amid EU sanctions

Photo by IAA PortNews with CIS countries used to reach $5.3 billion recently

Trade turnover between Saint-Petersburg and LAC (Latin America and the Caribbean) can double to make $5 billion amid the EU sanctions, Sergey Markov, First Deputy Chairman of Saint-Petersburg Committee for External Relations, has told journalists. In 2021, trade turnover with those countries totaled $2.128 billion. Diplomatic representatives of Latin America and the Caribbean have visited port Bronka and production facilities of Biocad CJSC today.



“As of today, total trade turnover with those countries is over $2 billion and there are growth prospects. For example, if we compare it with the trade turnover with CIS countries, it is about $5.3 billion, which is not a large difference,” said Sergey Markov adding that Dubai, Casablanca and Istanbul are being considered as an alternative to European hubs.



“The work is going on with all the three ports, they are ready. Business models are being developed and there are agreements with those ports on accepting the cargoes. There are ports, including Bronka, which are ready for shipments. Also, there are cargoes to be carried by that line. The remaining issue is about container ships, chartering and servicing. The carrier is the key issue today. I cannot name the companies since the negotiations are underway,” he said.