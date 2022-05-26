2022 May 26 15:26

Vympel Shipyard launches Hydrographic Survey Vessel Yakov Lapushkin, Project 19910

Image source: Vympel Shipyard

On 25 May 2022, Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Vympel Shipyard (part of USC) launched the Hydrographic Survey Vessel of Project 19910, Yakov Lapushkin, according to the press release of the shipbuilding company.

The launching ceremony was attended by Yevgeny Norenko, General Director of Vympel, representatives of RF Navy’s Hydrographic Service, Yaroslavl Region and Rybinsk authorities, relatives of Yakov Lapushkin.

According to a tradition, a bottle of champagne was smashed over the hull of the ship. Aleksandra Milash, representative of the shipyard, acted as the ships’ godmother in the ceremony.

The small hydrographic vessel / buoy tender of Project 19910 was designed for surveys and installation of naval ids in the coastal areas, including installation / removal of buoys / beacons of all types; maintenance (inspection, recharge and repair) of onshore and floating Aids to Navigation (A2N); some hydrographic surveys (within her capabilities); transport of various cargoes to supply shore based ATONs and hydrographic stations on unequipped coast.

Vessel particulars: displacement overall – 1,200 tonnes, length overall – about 60 m, beam - 11 m, depth – over 5 m, draft - 3,18 m, speed - 12.5 knots, cruising range - 3,500 miles, endurance - 25 days, crew - 22.



Upon completion of the trials, the ship will join the Hydrographic Service of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet. Under the state contract, Vympel is to deliver the ship to the customer in October 2022.

By the Order of RF Navy Commander-in-Chief dated 10 May 2018 (No 404) the ship was named after soviet Rear Admiral Yakov Lapushkin, navigator and hydrographer.

Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Shipbuilding Plant “Vympel” (Vympel Shipyard, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) specializes in the construction of medium- and light-tonnage seagoing and river vessels and boats both for military and civil sectors. Since its inception in 1930, the company was built more than 30,000 ships of various types. Vympel Shipyard used to be a part of the Kalashnikov Concern. In December 2020, USC acquired 82.88% of the shipyard’s stock.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

Photos from Vympel Shipyard website