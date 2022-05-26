2022 May 26 15:00

Petronas LNG receives a new W-MAX Class LNG carrier

The newly-built W-Max class liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier for Petronas LNG Ltd. is delivered at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd., according to “K” Line's release.

Two new-building vessels will be delivered to PETRONAS for the long-term time charter. The first vessel was given her name “LAGENDA SURIA” and another sister-vessel will be named “LAGENDA SERENITY” next month. These vessels will engage in transportation of LNG from Malaysia (Bintulu) to Shenergy (Group) Co., Ltd., China.

“Lagenda” is a Malay word for “legend” and “Suria” is for “Sun”. “Serenity” is a reflection of “calmness or peacefulness”. “Lagenda” signifies the new iconic industry standard for the pace of procurement and chartering with the first W-Max design.