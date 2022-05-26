  • Home
  2022 May 26

    Second exchange area of the Vado Gateway Container Terminal now operational

    The number of positions available to haulers for the loading and unloading of containers in the yard of the Vado Gateway terminal increases significantly, according to APM Terminals release.
     
    The second exchange area is now operational at the Container Terminal in Vado Ligure, one of the most technologically advanced terminals in the Mediterranean thanks to a series of state-of-the-art equipment and, in particular, to a fleet of yard cranes operating autonomously and supervised remotely by highly specialised operators.
     
    The new area, dedicated to the transfer of containers between the trucks and the terminal, is positioned at the head of the quay and is made up of 17 new stations available to haulers. Its entry into operation brings the total of the exchange areas that can be activated to 42, improving the viability within the operational areas of the platform. The opening of the new transfer point is one of the initiatives aimed at improving the service to the Terminal's customers.
     
    Vado Gateway is a modern port system at the service of shipping lines and logistics operators. The infrastructure, located in Vado Ligure, includes the new deep-sea Container Terminal and the adjacent Reefer Terminal, the largest hub in the Mediterranean for fruit logistics. The Reefer Terminal can also accommodate dry containers dedicated to the transport of goods that do not require a controlled temperature.
     
    Active since February 2020, the new Container Terminal of Vado Ligure will - when fully operational - be able to handle approximately 900 thousand TEU (20-foot containers) annually, with a 40% rail target.
     
    APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.

Vado Gateway, APM Terminals  


