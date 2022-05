2022 May 26 14:03

ABP signs new concrete and aggregate partnership

Associated British Ports (ABP) the UK’s leading ports group, has concluded a new, long-term agreement with East Coast Marine Aggregates (ECMA), comprising Eastern Concrete Ltd and SRC Aggregates. The Suffolk-based businesses will occupy circa two acres at the Port of Ipswich to import, wash and prepare marine-dredged aggregates for their respective concrete businesses, according to ABP's release.