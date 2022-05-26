2022 May 26 13:14

Elogen partners with Valmax in Korea for the production of green hydrogen

Elogen, a leader in PEM electrolysis, specializing in the design and manufacture of electrolysers to produce green hydrogen, and Valmax Technology Corporation, a system integrator for energy solutions for the oil, natural gas and hydrogen sectors, have signed a collaboration agreement to supply electrolysers in Korea to produce green hydrogen, according to the company's release.

As part of this collaboration, Valmax will locally assemble the balance-of-plant of Elogen's state-of-the-art electrolysers and work with local certification companies such as Korea Gas Safety Corporation for their approval and implementation.



Elogen is developing advanced technologies to design and produce PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) electrolysers to meet new uses of hydrogen in mobility, industry and energy storage. Elogen, a GTT technology group company, relies on a powerful R&D and a robust manufacturing process to provide its customers with competitive, reliable systems tailored to their needs.