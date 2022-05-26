  • Home
  Crowley inaugurates LNG facility in Peñuelas, Puerto Rico
    Crowley, the longest-serving U.S. supply chain company with a nearly 70-year history in Puerto Rico, today inaugurated its state-of-the-art LNG Loading Terminal in the southern town of Peñuelas, according to the company's release.

    The liquefied natural gas facility marks a major milestone and supports the island’s economy with full-service, sustainable energy solutions to industrial and commercial operators in Puerto Rico, Central America and the Caribbean.

    The facility will significantly grow Crowley’s service capabilities in Puerto Rico, delivering more than 94 million gallons of LNG annually.

    When operating at full distribution capacity, it will help power an aggregate of 120MW in cleaner energy while helping to reduce carbon dioxide and sulfur emissions.

    Functionally, from Peñuelas, operators will load natural gas in its liquid form onto 10,000-gallon ISO containers for over-the-road transport to customer facilities around the island. Upon arrival at the customer’s site, the LNG will be re-gasified and used for power generation and energy consumption.

    Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with more than $2.5 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3 billion in maritime transport. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through four business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions and Crowley Fuels.

