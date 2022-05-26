2022 May 26 10:23

Milaha announces resignation of President and CEO

Qatar Navigation (Milaha) has announced the resignation of the company’s President and CEO, Mr Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai, in order to pursue other duties, according to the company's release.

Milaha stated that the company’s Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of the Group President and CEO and named Mr Mohammed Abdulla Swidan, Executive Vice President of “Milaha Offshore and Marine Services,” as interim President and CEO.

Mr Swidan has nearly twenty years of experience in the maritime transport sector. He holds a master’s degree in business administration (MBA) in “Global Shipping Management” from the University of Greenwich-London and his Senior Marine Engineering certificate.



