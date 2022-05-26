  • Home
  • 2022 May 26 09:56

    Palantir and Trafigura announce collaboration to deliver supply chain carbon emissions platform to market

    Trafigura Pte Ltd (“Trafigura”), one of the world’s largest physical commodity trading companies, and Palantir Technologies Inc., announced the development of a technology services platform for carbon emissions calculation, reporting and collaboration across commodity supply chains, according to the company's release.

    A consortium approach enables participants across global energy and commodities supply chains to model lifecycle carbon intensities and allows industry participants to work together for enhanced visibility and reporting. The platform aims to increase transparency of emissions from the production, transformation and transportation of commodities across the supply chain. This will enable participants to better understand lifecycle emissions related to their indirect operations, to benchmark against other participants and identify opportunities for lower carbon pathways.

    This project marks the first time Palantir will go to market with a partner on carbon emissions tracking. Leveraging Trafigura’s expertise in global commodity supply chains, Palantir’s Foundry operating system will be configured to provide consortium partners with an accurate calculation of carbon intensity across supply chains, beginning with crude oil and refined products, and concentrates and refined metals.

    The announcement builds on the work already done over the past year by Palantir and Trafigura, with the initial pilot already having built scenarios across ten million carbon pathways using actualized commodity shipments by integrating Trafigura data and metrics supplemented by third-party data.

    Founded in 1993, Trafigura is one of the largest physical commodities trading groups in the world. Trafigura also owns and operates a number of industrial assets including a majority share of global multi-metals producer Nyrstar and fuel storage and distribution company Puma Energy; and joint ventures Impala Terminals, a port and logistics provider, and Nala Renewables, a power and renewable energy investment and development platform.

