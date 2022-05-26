2022 May 26 09:17

Crude oil futures continue rising on US Department of Energy data

Crude oil rose by 0.31%-0.55%

As of 26 May 2022, 08:41 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for July settlement were trading 0.31% higher at $111.47 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery rose by 0.55% to $110.84 a barrel.

Crude oil futures continue rising driven by data of US Department of Energy on US reserves reduction.