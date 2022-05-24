2022 May 24 18:12

Vladimir Putin orders RF Prime Minister to take control over construction and modernization of checkpoints

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered RF Prime Minister to take control over construction and modernization of checkpoints, according to the transcript of the meeting on transport complex development published at the official website of the Kremlin.

“On a separate note, I would like to spend a moment discussing border checkpoints. Our colleagues from the business community – you are aware of this – keep complaining about the inordinate amount of time they have to spend clearing cargo and crossing borders, especially at border points with substandard equipment and infrastructure or shortages of specialists, where more efficient cargo handling procedures are needed.

It is important to speed up the construction of new border checkpoints and to upgrade the existing ones in order to ensure faster and more business-friendly customs, phytosanitary and other types of control procedures.

I would like the relevant agencies to note that this applies not only to land-based checkpoints, but also seaports, which we discussed at a recent meeting on the oil industry. I ask the Prime Minister to take control over these matters.”